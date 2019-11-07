Industrial hemp is popping up at farms all over Michigan. Growing, processing, and handling the plant became legal in the Great Lakes State this year.
That's why Randy Hampshire, a certified organic farmer in Tuscola County, decided to give it a try. "It's really a nationwide phenomena that's going on. There was nobody to ask. I mean there's no equipment that's made for this. There's no manuals. There's no books. The colleges, the education is not there. It's really just grabbing this thing as we go," Hampshire said.
Hampshire tells TV 5 he started with a two-year business plan, with 25 acres devoted to growing hemp. Next year he hopes to more than double that amount. The hemp plant produces cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD.
"You get the CBD and the medicines from here. There's so many different kinds of things that can come from industrial hemp. Once it's stable there's so much demand for this I don't think it can be met," Hampshire said.
Hampshire believes this is the beginning of an industry that is about to explode. That's because there is an infinite number of ways CBD can be used.
"People with anxiety, it just settles people down. It does take care of pain. But you've got people with seizures that this can help too," Hampshire said.
Hampshire's farm is taking part in the Industrial Hemp Ag-Pilot Program. This year, 572 licenses have been issued by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to grow hemp. Add to that 423 processor-handler licenses. In all, more than 30,000 acres were registered to grow industrial hemp.
"We were background checked and everything. Our hemp was tested to make sure it was low in THC. It was all compliant so we could harvest this year. The system worked out well," Hampshire said.
Hampshire tells TV 5 he expects to break even or make a small profit from his industrial hemp crop this year. And he's hoping that will increase next year, with all the knowledge he's gained.
"If you're able to adapt and make changes on the fly this is something that somebody that's a little innovative maybe, can take a challenge on, make real positive thing out of it," Hampshire said.
