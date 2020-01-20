Local farmers are doing their part to help ranchers “down under.”
“Our organization decided that here, a little over a week ago, that we wanted to raise money to help ranchers suffering from the droughts and wildfire in Australia,” Mike Shaller said.
That organization is the Ag Community. They're coming together to help ranchers who are suffering as a result of the Australia wildfires.
“So to do that from half a world away, we decided to raise funds to help support their Australia Day Hay Run,” Shaller said.
Shaller is the president of Ag Community. They're working to supply ranchers with hay and feeding supplies. They say it’s a way of returning the support that they've received from the country
“Even with Australia being as far as they are there's a lot of folks from Australia that have followed our page through our previous disasters here in our country,” Shaller said.
And they've already raised thousands of dollars to help with relief efforts
“So far we've raised a few thousand dollars our goal for this is five thousand which will sponsor 3 semis and the cost for fuel to run the hay out to these ranches,” he said.
They're hoping the community can help them reach that goal and support other members of the agriculture community in Australia
“I just know that since we have the ability to help, we want to step up and do that,” Shaller said.
