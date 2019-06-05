A local father battling a rare form of bone cancer is now fighting for his life.
TJ Snyder was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 19. Over the last decade, doctors removed several of the infected bones and told him the cancer was gone, but it kept coming back.
“Battling cancer for the past 10-years. Ewing Sarcoma. It’s a really rare form of bone cancer you normally find in children,” Snyder said.
Snyder has been in and out of remission for the past decade. His Ewing Sarcoma, which is an extremely rare form of cancer, keeps coming back.
“My right rib which they took, my left arm, my right shoulder, my skull, both my femurs, my hips, my sacrum which connects your hips to your spine, and now my spine,” Snyder said.
He said it's a scary feeling because he is the main provider for his family of three. He said the cancer has now spread to his spine and he’s running out of options.
“It’s extremely painful when the tumors are in your bones. Because when the tumor expands it basically expands your bones from inside. So, when these tumors grow it sometimes makes me immobile,” Snyder said.
Snyder is now asking the community for help. He works full-time and has insurance but unfortunately, he needs alternative treatments that will give him one last shot to live a longer life.
The clinic for treatments is in Arizona and they could cost upwards of $100,000 out of pocket.
“What I need is another treatment that is more advanced and fortunately when you need that kind of treatment insurance does not cover it,” Snyder said.
Snyder posted a GoFundMe page to bring awareness and raise funds for his illness and alternative treatment. This treatment could buy him time with his wife and 4-year-old daughter.
“Be there for my family, to be there for my daughter. Raise her to help my wife support us, and to keep contributing to society,” Snyder said.
To donate to Snyder's GoFundMe, click here.
