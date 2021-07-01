It is fireworks season and some of the colorful explosives can be very dangerous.
Fourth of July means fireworks, but with fireworks also comes fire danger.
"Normally what you're going to be finding in the stores or in the tents are fireworks that are considered consumer grade, and you're going to find them with the bright colorful packaging, they have all the warning labels on them. If you happen to pick up any that are just brown paper wrappers, those are commercial grade and those can only be set off by professionals," said Robert Burdette, Grand Blanc Township Fire Chief.
Burdette showed TV5 how hot fireworks can get, even after the show stops.
"And you see how hot it stays, if you look around it, all those little white specks, those are still embers burning, you can see the flames at the top," Burdette said.
It is recommended that kids should always have adult supervision around fireworks.
"A lot of kids use sparklers. Make sure they don't throw them. Don't put them down into the grass, you could step on them. Pick them up, make sure they're put away in a pale of water once they've been dispensed or spent," Burdette said.
It is not just fireworks that present risk over the holiday weekend. Grill masters need to be safe as well.
"A lot of people don't clean their grills on a regular basis, and they'll fire them up to burn, to cook some hot dogs, hamburgers, be allowed to heat up, next thing you know grill's on fire, if it's close to the house it could catch the house on fire. So, keep it a distance away from the house and any wood products and clean it on a regular basis," Burdette said.
Residents can light off fireworks now until July 5, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
