Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this week as Michigan EMS Recognition Week to honor first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.
It is a thank you to the emergency medical service personnel at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognizing EMS heroes in the community and the critical role they play when residents are in need.
“We're happy to celebrate the hard work that all of our employees put in, the dedication and the hours to making it through this year of the pandemic,” said Kevin Wilkinson, with Medstar.
Mobile healthcare provider Medstar is honoring more than 800 team members for their lifesaving work as part of EMS week.
On Monday, at the Mundy Township station on West Hill Road, the team relayed firsthand what it’s been like serving throughout the pandemic and being there for people at their worst moments and when they need simple, compassionate care.
Team members, like nine plus year veteran Pam Collins, were celebrated with catered meals, gifts and raffles, and appreciation.
“I like the job. I like the feeling of helping people. It could be someone's worst day and you're there and you can make a little difference,” Collins said.
Medstar is providing continuous service for 911, critical care, and facility patients throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region during the pandemic. It is also the first EMS and public safety agency in the region with UV sterilization equipment in place prior to the pandemic and sharing it with police, fire, and other EMS agencies.
“This is important to us to make sure that all of our team understands that they are the most important piece of what we do and we need to celebrate that on a regular basis,” Wilkinson said.
