Local first responders will soon have a new tool to help children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who are at the scene of an emergency.
The new tool is called Carter Kits.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 12 p.m., four local departments will receive Carter Kits at the Saginaw Fire Department Station #1.
Officials said Carter Kits will have items such as noise-canceling earmuffs, sunglasses, a weighted blanket, sensory toys, and other fidget devices. The purpose of the items will be to help reduce the anxiety of special needs children by helping them relax and remain calm.
The kits are inspired by 5-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth.
Carter has ASD. He has made large strides but still struggles with communication and anxiety, like the one in 59 children who are diagnosed with ASD.
Carter’s father Justin Severs is a Saginaw Township Police detective. He’s seen the need for tools like Carter Kits when first responders arrive at often chaotic and frightening scenes with a child who has autism.
Officials said Severs and friends Brandon Hausbeck, a Saginaw firefighter, and Andrew Keller, a local realtor, discussed the potential to tackle this need and they put plans into motion to provide local departments with Carter Kits.
Carter will be introduced at Thursday’s event. The items in the kits will also be on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.