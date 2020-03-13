Local food banks are preparing for the outbreak to spread throughout Mid-Michigan.
"It's going to change day to day," said Kara Ross, President and CEO of Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. We know what we say today might not be the same for Monday or Tuesday."
The food bank is working with churches, schools and healthcare facilities to assess how the emergency declaration is changing needs across 22 counties.
"We're going to reach out to kids and seniors who might be in their homes, and isolated and try to find ways that we can do this safely for everyone and under the advisement of the CDC," said Ross. "The State of Michigan and others, we just want to be a partner in the services where we can be."
Contingency plans, communications and cleaning protocols are on the top of their list. Ross said while some grocery stores have limited items, the food bank has national suppliers, so right now, they are in good shape.
Ross said they're still relying on volunteers, but they're going to start limiting them to smaller groups.
Ross added that they are also working with school districts to figure out how kids in need of meals will get to eat.
During a time like this, Ross encourages any extra help from the community.
"We definitely need donations at this point," said Ross. "If there's a gift you would like to make, you can do that on our website."
The Food Bank Council of Michigan also announced on March 13 that they are working with the Michigan Department of Education to apply for waivers to activate the Summer Feeding program to cover the costs of feeding hungry children while school is closed.
If the waivers are awarded, the program will help cover the costs of feeding hungry children while the school is closed.
Currently, the Food Bank Council's plan for food distribution to families with school-age children:
- Michigan’s seven regional food banks to package the food into boxes
- Work with school partners to determine the appropriate time for distribution
- Schools to communicate the time and location for food pickup to their communities
- Food bank trucks will be on location to help distribute meal boxes that follow the same nutritional value of USDA requirements
