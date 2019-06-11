A local non-profit organization hopes to feed people in their time of need by placing food pantries in different locations in the area.
As the demand for food increases, the amount of donations is decreasing.
“Families, they don’t have to worry about going to a pantry, providing proof of income, they can just take what they need,” said Chia Morgan, Well of Hope’s program coordinator.
Morgan is talking about people’s need for food. Recognizing that need, her organization created two tiny food pantries they call Boxes of Hope.
The pantries are located in Flint and offer free food to anyone in need.
“It’s more of a give what you can and take what you need initiative,” Morgan said.
It's an initiative that started in 2017 when the non-profit wanted to provide the basic need for food year-round.
Well of Hope is famous for their ‘Blessed to be a Blessing’ dinner where they provide hot meals to hundreds of homeless people every Thanksgiving.
Morgan said there is a great need for the mini-pantries.
“One lady broke into tears and stated that she’s grateful it’s here, she says she uses it about three times a month,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the need for the pantries grows daily.
“One night I filled them both up and within 12 hours they were both empty,” Morgan said.
Morgan would like to see people pick up a few extra items on their next shopping trip and donate to the Boxes of Hope.
If you would like to get involved with Well of Hope, click here.
