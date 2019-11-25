It's crunch time for food pantries across the state to ensure no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is not only calling on residents but local restaurants to give what they can.
“The need for people in need of food increases. So every year we have our holiday campaign,” Patrick Hayes representative of the food bank.
For many the holidays are a time to spend with family and eat a lot of good food but for some getting to eat at all is a challenge.
That's why the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is setting goals to help.
“This year our goal is to raise $745,000, which will allow us to provide about 4.4 million meals to the 22 counties we serve in," Hayes said.
Representatives from the food bank say that one in six families in our region struggle to put food on the table and campaigns like these make sure no one goes hungry.
This year the food bank is also launching a food rescue program.
The program saves food from restaurants that would otherwise be thrown away.
“Restaurants that participate can donate prepared food,” Hayes said. “We have a network of volunteer drivers will pick it up and delivers it right to churches, agencies, soup kitchens, places that have the ability to prepare or serve prepared meals.”
Monday dozens of volunteers lined every corner of the food bank. Spending hours making sure the food could be evenly distributed.
Hayes says they are always looking for help, even more so during the cold winter months.
“Anyone that’s interested in volunteering for the food bank, whether it be a driver or just a volunteer, we have volunteer shifts Monday through Saturday.”
