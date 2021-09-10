A Flushing superstar football player's high school career is over after suffering a brutal knee injury during the first game of the season. Malaki Edwards and his family have gotten tons of support from their community as he continues to recover in the hospital.
The Flushing senior running back knows in football you could be one play away from a serious injury at any time. That fateful play came in the fourth quarter as he carried the ball against Flint Powers two weeks ago.
"Run to the left. Had someone else on my foot. I twisted as I got hit up top and a couple of pops and here, I am now," Edwards said.
In an instant, Edwards' high school football career was over.
"I dislocated my knee while also tearing three of the four main ligaments in my knee. And also damaging the main artery in my knee," Edwards said.
Edwards was rushed to the hospital.
"I lost all feeling in my lower leg and to the foot. I had to go into emergency surgery when I got here," Edwards said.
Edwards is scheduled to have reconstructive surgery on his knee next week. He plans to be back at 100 percent.
Edwards will continue his education at Wayne State University next year where he will play baseball. He calls the outpouring of support from the Flushing community amazing.
"Knowing I have the people behind me and knowing I have people to come back to and help me through this recovery. Because it's going to be a long one and it's going to be a rough one. But I know with flushing they have my back and we're going to fight and we're going to continue to fight," Edwards said.
