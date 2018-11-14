After a farmer and father died suddenly, a community is continuing to support his devastated family.
Josh Humm, 38, died of a heart attack earlier this month.
He had hundreds of acres that needed harvesting, so a group of local farmers got it done.
Now, as the Breckenridge High School football team is gearing up for the semi-finals, they are keeping Humm close to their hearts.
“I think Josh really embodied what this community is about,” said Isaac Gregory, assistant coach for the team.
Humm went to school in Breckenridge. To honor his memory, the football team put JH decals on their helmets before their regional championship game against Ishpeming on Saturday, Nov. 10. They prevailed 12-6, advancing to the state semi-finals for the first time.
“He just pushed through everything and I think that if we can convey that to our football team then they’ll be in a better place, not just as players but as men too,” Gregory said.
Gregory wants Humm’s loved ones to know the team’s drive towards Ford Field has even more meaning now.
“When we put that JH on the back of their helmet they know that they’re not alone in this. And I hope that Josh’s family knew the same, that we were up there playing for them,” Gregory said.
Meanwhile, the team captain said it’s an honor to have the JH on the back of his helmet.
“He was a great supporter of the team and I personally didn’t know him, but kids on the team knew him. It just means a lot to us all,” said Hunter Smith, team captain.
Smith said the JH represents what this community stands for.
As for Head Coach Kris Robinson, he believes Humm’s spirit was with the Huskies last Saturday.
“There were some good breaks that happened for us really that haven’t happened that way all year. So I mean there’s something. There’s karma. There’s something there that helped us,” Robinson said.
Harbor Beach is up next in an all TV5 viewing area showdown to see who goes to Ford Field.
For his part, Gregory hopes the JH will be seen under the bright lights of the Motor City.
“I’m sure he’s smiling down. I know for a fact that he would be 100 percent in with what we’re doing. And he’d be sitting front row at every game like he always did,” Gregory said.
