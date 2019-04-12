A Saginaw family is asking for help after a member of the family was diagnosed with Leukemia in January.
Jayden Muehlenbeck, a 15-year-old freshman at Heritage High School, was diagnosed by his doctor in Jan. His sisters Meaghan Alberts and Melissa Fairbanks said he’s a fighter.
“When you hear those words, it’s not something that you ever want to hear,” Alberts said. “He’s a good kid. He’s funny, he loves his sports, and football.”
“I called the hospital to talk to my mom and he answered the phone and he sounded really good in his voice. He sounded kind of in a good mood. I said what are you doing, and he said laying here. Yeah, he sounded good,” Fairbanks said.
Jayden is scheduled to receive rounds of chemotherapy until Sep. His sisters said their mother Ellen has been by his bedside throughout this whole ordeal.
His sisters said their single mother has missed a lot of work and the bills are piling up. They are hoping the community can wrap its arms around them during their time of need.
“I’ve seen what people are capable of doing, so yesterday when I was spending the day at the hospital I realized that it was time to ask for help,” Alberts said.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the family and in less than 24 hours the community has donated more than $3,000.
“Oh my gosh, that’s amazing. You know any little bit helps, it really does. Every little thing. I don’t think I’ve stopped crying, this is for my mom this isn’t for us. This is solely for her and to have her have some relief is amazing,” Fairbanks said.
If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe campaign, click here.
