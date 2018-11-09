A Hampton Township Funeral Home wants to make sure that the cremains of veterans abandon for years in a Detroit funeral home are laid to rest.
In late October some 300 cremated remains were found abandoned at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, many of those were veterans.
Skorupski Family Funeral Home is donating a hearse for a procession on Monday that will travel along northbound 1-75 to Holly and on to Great Lakes National Cemetery.
“Caring for the departed is a sacred trust, and we’re happy to be a small part of righting a terrible wront,” said Spenser Skorupski, funeral home president, adding, it will be a fitting tribute to veterans for Veterans Day.
The Skorupski hearse will be among 20 transporting veteran remains to their final resting place.
