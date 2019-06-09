After a string of tornadoes tore through Dayton, Ohio last month, the damage and destruction in its wake left several families without homes or even basic needs.
But on the bricks of Saginaw Street in Flint, a relief effort is underway to help those tornado victims.
“If you have the ability to help you should and that’s really what this is all about,” said Nicole King.
King helps run a group of Samaritans from the Flint area and said this isn’t the first time she’s been a part of such an effort.
Two years ago, when tornadoes hit homeowners in Texas and Florida, she was there delivering goods and supplies to families going through the same thing.
As the owner of a pet rescue, she was just as passionate about saving the lives of the animals who lived there too.
But the devastation from these latest storms along the Midwest is far worse than she could’ve imagined.
“The need is a lot greater than I think we really realize and if you just drive through that strip, you can truly see the impact of what’s happened,” King said.
That’s why she’s taking all manner of donations. Whether it be toiletries, nonperishable items, and of course pet food to those in need.
She said the group’s normal effort to help feed the homeless in Flint is now expanding to their neighbors in Ohio.
“We feed the homeless here every Saturday, so this was just a great place we figured for all of us to meet and you know hopefully involve the city of Flint and do something positive,” King said.
The group will be taking more donations in front of Genesee County’s District Court next Saturday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.