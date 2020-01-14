A declaration of disaster for shorelines across Michigan was approved unanimously at the Bangor Township board meeting Tuesday night.
“We had a resolution, and this was a request that is going to be sent to the governor to declare a disaster for all of the shore lines in Michigan,” Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said.
The declaration says that record-high water levels have been causing major issues with Michigan shorelines and beaches. Under this, Rowley says all 3,288 miles of shoreline will be protected with assistance from congress and the president.
“Very recently we had an update where they were telling us that water levels in Saginaw Bay were going to be 11 inches higher in spring of 2020 than it was in spring of 2019,” Rowley said. “That alone put us in a very bad situation.”
This process started even before the latest winter storm hit the area this past weekend, causing major flooding.
But Rowley says it’s just the latest example of why this is needed so badly.
“When we first started having high water issues last year and getting a lot of flooding, we reached out to some federal and state leaders,” he said. “We said what can you do for us? How can you help? People are getting wet, we’re losing property. They said there’s two ways this can be done. The first, declare an emergency to get more resources.”
The declaration will now go to Governor Whitmer for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.