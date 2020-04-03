With the announcement that all high school activities will be shutdown, the class of 2020 will not be having their proms.
Viper Apparel of Birch Run and Bridgeport says the Dance must go on and they are planning their own.
“We are looking forward to doing this,” said Dalia KasMikha, Viper owner. “I don’t want any of my girls or any of our prom girls that have been coming to me for years, for this to be their senior year to say we didn’t go to prom. So, my heart was broken, and I am getting teary too because it is an emotional time for us.”
And while she has not finalized a site, a couple of big buildings are showing interest.
“We are super excited for a couple of big places that are going to hold 2,000 to 4,000 [people],” she said. “We don’t have the actual site because we wanted to see everything cools off with COVIUD-19. We want to make sure for the safety of our employees and all our prom girls, we want to wait and see but I was thinking end of June for us to have a prom.”
Viper has had to layoff l40 employees. Most of them high schoolers that were looking forward to their big night.
“A lot of my employees are seniors this year,” KasMikha said. “So, I know they were heartbroken but that is why I had to come up with an idea to promote prom and host a prom.”
Viper is looking for sponsors of the event.
They have set up a GoFundMe page.
