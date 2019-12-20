A holiday event sponsored by the group Bridge the Gap is bringing together local law enforcement officers and judges to read Christmas stories to children and build community relations.
On Friday, the group served up pizza, Christmas cookies and hot chocolate while Saginaw County judges and the sheriff read Christmas tales to first graders from Nouvel Catholic Central and Stone Elementary at the Montague Inn.
“It’s so important for the kids to get to know us as human beings, and when they hear me reading stories like the "Great Pirate Christmas Battle", we can really personalize ourselves, make ourselves more human,” Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
“I think it’s important for us to encourage our children to read and to read books, but I think it’s equally important for us to spend time with our children and show them that we care,” Judge Manvel Trice said.
About 100 first graders were booked by officers and judges. The law enforcement community took valuable time from busy schedules to invest in the future of these children and build community relations.
This event, among many opportunities from Bridge the Gap including sporting events and family-friendly activities, all contribute to their goal of a kinder future between cops and kids.
