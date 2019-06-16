A group of Samaritans lines the streets in Flint to feed those in need every Saturday, but their mission does not stop there.
TV5 introduced Nicole King and the group on June 6, and their efforts to help the community.
After learning about the string of tornadoes that ripped through Dayton Ohio in May, they expanded their focus towards helping people in Dayton.
“Actually we’ve been getting not as many as we’d like. I think people feel that because it’s on the news they must be getting a lot of help, and that’s not necessarily the case,” King said.
King along with Laura Miller organized the group that heads to Ohio throughout the month to bring food and water to families in need.
They said that the need for supplies there is great.
“We’re still really missing out on things like your basic toiletry items, batteries, flashlights, first aid items, anything like that. Things you use day to day is what they’re going to be missing,” King said.
Despite the lack of items, they said the number of people that were fed in Flint on Saturday increased significantly, along with awareness toward their cause.
“So again this isn’t just about helping Dayton, or helping Flint, this is just to spread awareness to everybody that we could all use help and that you can come and be a part of something really great,” King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.