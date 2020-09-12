“We want to make sure that no child sleeps on the floor in our town,” said Brian Rueger, President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“There’s more people that are in need of beds – children in need of beds,” said Rueger. “They’re sleeping three to a bed or on the floor.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has partnered with Lowes in Midland on a mission that is critical after catastrophic flooding hit the area.
“The need is worse right now, especially after the flood,” said Rueger. “We plan eventually to hit all three Bay, Midland, Saginaw County because that’s where the need is right now especially after the flood.”
Thirty bunk beds have been made from scratch and with compassion.
“Everything gets dipped so that everything is kind of like bed bug proof and mold proof and then everything gets assembled that way,” said Faith Rueger, a volunteer.
It’s not just building beds, but making sure they’re comfortable and cozy for the kids to sleep in.
“We just need to get some mattresses. That way we can get those beds made up and then get them out into the community,” said Faith.
“Because every bed that we put together has a mattress on all,” said Brian. “We put them together at the person’s house, it’s not just the bed we put together – mattress, sheets, everything.”
They’re hoping to continue their efforts through the winter and bring beds to more areas.
Find out more on how you can help the group here.
