Mary Littlefield-Borden knows first-hand our frontline workers need protection.
“My daughter is an EMT and it’s a very scary time,” Littlefield-Borden said.
So, she extended a helping hand to a group on Facebook making masks for essential workers.
“Myself and a ton of other sewers, home sewers, kinda call-to-action type deal. I set up a sewing area and we started sewing masks to get out to first responders,” said Sara Collins.
Collins and Littlefield-Borden saw a post from Clio Police asking for mask donations. So together, they answered the call. Although not everyone in the Facebook group, called Stitching the Community Together, sews like Littlefield-Borden, they all play an important role.
“There are members that don’t sew that do contribute in other ways, as far as donating materials, running to the post office to ship these things out,” Littlefield-Borden explained.
And they’re providing protection to hundreds across Michigan.
“We have sent to Kalamazoo, Livonia, Gladwin, Rochester Hills,” Collins explained.
But it doesn’t come without challenges. They want to fulfill a request for 500 masks for the VA hospital in Grand Rapids, but it’s a challenge.
“We’re a small group, we’re local sewers, church affiliations,” Collins said.
They still want to do their part, so if you have some time, they’re looking to expand.
“We accept anybody. Any and all help is definitely appreciated on all angles right now,” said Collins.
