The Michigan Court of Claims ruled businesses can deny service, based on sexual orientation.
This is due to a law that excludes sexual orientation from its language but a local group, is working to change that.
"That is definitely not the outcome that I think that we would be looking for," said Scott Ellis, the Executive Director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
Ellis doesn't agree with the Michigan Court of Claims ruling that the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act does not prohibit discrimination against a person because of their sexual orientation.
The ELCRA says discrimination based on religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status is illegal in the workplace, housing, schools or access to public spaces. But it doesn't mention sexual orientation.
Ellis says a petition drive is in the process of trying to change that.
"We need to clarify what sex discrimination under Elliot-Larson really means,” Ellis said. “And that's what the group fair and equal Michigan is seeking to clarify in the new year with legislative action."
Ellis says the required number of signatures have been gathered. Once they're certified the petition language will be sent to the legislature.
He says the legislature will either take action or allow the petition to be placed on the ballot for the 2022 general election.
In the meantime, Ellis says his organization is working on an online referral system that identifies businesses that are welcoming and inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.
"The LGBTQ+ community has great economic impact,” Ellis said. “I don't see why any business would discriminate against someone or refuse service to them simply based on their orientation or gender identity. It's really just not good for business."
