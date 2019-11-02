Mid-Michigan residents will soon head to the ballot box to cast their votes for city leaders.
Local groups and unions hit the streets on Saturday to promote the importance of voting in Flint.
Frances Gilcreast is the president of the NAACP Flint branch.
She said being a part of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization is something she doesn’t take lightly.
In partnership with the Pan-Hellenic Council and community organizations, they hosted the "Get Out to Vote" rally.
“We’re here trying to make sure that people have the right to vote, to know that the city clerk’s office is open today for voting and we’re trying to draw young people to make sure that they vote,” Gilcreast said.
She’s not the only one who thinks focusing on younger voters is important.
“We’re encouraging the young people to vote, we voted for generations, we want to get them involved in the voting process because they’re the future and we’re also encouraging them to run for office,” said Barbara Young with the Genesee County Coalition of Labor Union Women. “It’s never too early to start thinking about a political career.”
Young said the rally is an effort to increase voter turnout, and to let the voices of Flint be heard.
“This is an opportunity to come down here to get registered, or do your voting, and make a difference, we need a big voter count in Flint and in the county of Genesee to show that our percentiles will go up,” Young said.
