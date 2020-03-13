The state of Michigan reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the state total to 16.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer effectively canceled all events with more than 250 people and all assemblies in shared spaces of more than 250 people.
Certain facilities, including smaller gyms, are still able to operate.
Old Town Gym in Bay City, which sees more than 600 people on a daily basis, said they are stepping up efforts to make sure their members remain healthy.
“We’re doing just a little bit more of what we’ve always done. We hold a very high standard,” said Ray Neering, owner of the gym.
Neering said staff will routinely wipe down all equipment, but they encourage gym members to sanitize after themselves.
“Our staff, we’ve definitely picked it up quite a bit where we’re wiping the handles on everything about every 20 minutes,” Neering said.
Eight sanitize stations are also located around the gym for members.
The coronavirus has had some effect on the gym. Neering said he has seen a slight drop in business.
“There’s been a decline on daily usage just in the last week, I think with all the extra media attention, of probably 20 percent,” Neering said.
It has made the gym figure out alternative ways to help gym-goers.
First, the gym offers a membership freeze for those not comfortable enough to walk through their doors.
“We do have a freeze option that is part of our package where they can freeze their membership up to three months,” Neering said.
They will also be utilizing technology to reach those who choose to stay home, but still want to lead a healthy life.
“We will be taking all classes to Facebook Live for those that do not feel comfortable coming in,” Neering said.
As for closing down completely, that’s not on the table yet.
“The only way we will close is if the state shuts us down,” Neering said.
