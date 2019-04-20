A local Happy’s Pizza is celebrating Easter by giving back to those in need in the Saginaw community.
Franchise owners Wally and Eddie Yasso are spending their Saturday by preparing dinner for those at City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, a non-profit shelter.
The brothers own the Happy’s Pizza restaurant located at 2007 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.
Employees, volunteers, and the owners will be delivering dinner to the shelter at 4:45 p.m.
The owners have made it their mission to help those at local shelters during the holiday with their restaurants.
This Saturday, the brothers will be feeding about 400 people at shelters in Saginaw, Jackson as well as Toledo and Dayton, Ohio.
A local Happy’s Pizza is celebrating Easter by giving back to those in need in the Saginaw community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.