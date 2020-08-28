Congressman Dan Kildee announced nearly $1 million in grants will be awarded to four local health centers in Mid-Michigan to help give affordable healthcare.
The $960,503 in the federal grants are coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Center Program and will give primary care, dental, and behavioral health services to families.
This will particularly help those who are medically underserved as well as veterans, according to Kildee's office.
The following health centers will receive the grants:
- Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint will receive $268,450
- Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw will receive $251,600
- Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling will receive $220,250
- Genesee Health System in Flint will receive $220,203
"I am proud to announce these federal grants to provide access health care services across our district, especially in medically underserved areas. I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources and medical equipment to mid-Michigan,” Kildee said.
