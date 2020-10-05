Uncertainty is high and residents statewide are left with questions.
“No one really knows what’s going on. Does she have 21 days or does she not? It’s just conflicting information everywhere. No one knows what to follow,” said Sarah Fechter, gym owner.
The Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling struck down 123 executive orders that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued since April 30. That leaves a lot up to local and state health departments.
“We have the authority locally to offset and supplement any other orders or create a new order if a public health order exists. So we will move aggressively if needed to address our covid concerns,” said Fred Yanoski, with the Midland Health Department.
But some schools have already made changes to their regulations. Davison Community Schools is one of them.
The district said students in kindergarten through fourth grade are no longer required to wear masks.
Fechter said the Supreme Court ruling may be too little too late.
“With this happening, of course I’m happy with it. But the issue with it is, I feel that the damage has been done to small business,” she said.
The toll the pandemic continues to take on her gym is substantial.
“It’s been devastating for my gym. Come, let’s see, it happened March 16. By April 16, we were at a six-figure loss. I mean, you can more than triple that now,” Fechter said.
Even with the executive orders rescinded, health departments at the local and state level are urging Michiganders to still follow the following precautions:
- Wearing a mask
- Practicing social distancing
- Following capacity limits
- Staying home if sick
