The shift in vaccine eligibility to include residents ages 50 and older who have medical conditions or disabilities came as a surprise to some, but possibly even more to local health departments.
The state did not provide advanced notice to health departments that the eligibility criteria would be expanded on March 8 as many are still working to vaccinate residents ages 65 and up.
Joel Strasz and the Bay County Health Department are quickly making their way through the vaccine waitlist.
"Yeah we had expected that the expansion would go into the 1BC category which would be more frontline essential workers rather than persons 50 years and older with underlying health conditions," Strasz said. "We're firmly getting through phase 1B. We've reached the point where it's very difficult to make appointments with persons 65 and older that haven't already gotten their vaccine."
It's gotten easier now that there are three vaccines out and private providers are taking on some of the load.
"But I think we're going to be to a point fairly soon where we're almost to the bottom of that list. And I don't know exactly when that's going to be. But given all the problems that we've had with the scheduling, we can start to expand with some of these other categories," Strasz said.
The unexpected expansion isn't his biggest concern right now.
"Another issue that we're having too is there are just people that don't recognize the phone number and don't want to pick it up. And we have a lot of people who just don't respond," Strasz said.
Strasz wants anyone who registered with the health department to know if they get a call, you won't be asked for very personal identification information, like social security numbers.
