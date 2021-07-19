Michigan is experiencing a sharp increase in Legionnaires’ disease, which have increased 569 percent compared to the same period last year.
"So, we, like the rest of the state, are seeing an increase in the reported cases of legionnaires' disease," Kayleigh Blaney, the deputy health officer for the Genesee County Health Department said.
Blaney said the Michigan department of Health and Human Services sent an alert to all health departments to be on the lookout for legionella cases. And to give information to health care providers on how to identify and treat them.
While an uptick in cases can be tied to environmental factors like heat and rainfall, Blaney said there's no clear cause for the increase.
“We don't think that this is a common source type of situation. Again, this is an increase that we're seeing all across the state. We are monitoring all of the cases of legionella. We interview every case,” Blaney said.
Blaney wants those who have had COVID-19 to be aware of legionella.
“We know that COVID facilitates a decreased immunity. We also know that COVID facilitates other illnesses. So, in the light of the COVID pandemic you know the biggest worry is that we see this increase. And we know that with the amount of people who have recently had COVID they could be at increased risk of legionella as well,” Blaney said.
Blaney said symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, and pneumonia. Sound familiar? That's why Blaney said she wants people experiencing these symptoms to get tested for COVID.
“And if that COVID test comes back negative, to make sure that you're working with your physician to make sure that they find out what is the actual cause of your illness,” Blaney said.
