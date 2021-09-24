The weather is cooling down which means flu season is rapidly approaching as doctors across the country urge all Americans to get vaccinated against the common flu.
With coronavirus booster shots on the horizon for many Americans, there are some things residents need to know before getting their shots.
Kayleigh Blaney, deputy health officer of the Genesee County Health Department, wants everyone who is able to, to get a flu shot.
"The more infections you have to fight off at the same time usually leads to worse outcomes," Blaney said.
As COVID-19 continues to grip the country, Blaney said it's important to do everything you can to avoid a trip to the emergency room.
"Especially in the light of the current pandemic that if you are able to get the flu vaccine that you do get that. Because the last thing that we want is a combination of flu and covid overwhelming our hospital systems," Blaney said.
Blaney said this recommendation is for everyone regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.
"It's still very important that even if you're vaccinated for COVID-19 to still get that flu vaccine. So that you can make sure you're as protected as you can be for both COVID-19 and flu," Blaney said.
Blaney is quick to point out that getting a flu vaccination should always be a priority every year--pandemic or not.
"We would still recommend the flu vaccine because anything that can prevent hospitalizations, can prevent severe illness, and can prevent people from missing work and school and activities that they enjoy, as well as protecting the community in general is something that as a health department we do recommend," Blaney said.
