A sudden spike of COVID-19 patients at several Mid-Michigan hospitals is causing concern with medical experts.
“The amount of increase was a little bit alarming to me,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, infectious disease specialist.
COVID-19 cases are rising in Flint-area hospitals.
Mukkamala said he’s seen an uptick in three hospitals in just one month.
“There was a time last month where nobody has any covid cases in the hospital and now all of a sudden an accumulative number is up to 85,” Mukkamala said.
He shared the news of the climb on Facebook, along with a graph showing a drop in cases back in June but a resurgence as we get closer to winter.
“Especially going into a colder season, less ability to be outdoors and then compounded with the fact that we don’t know how severe the flu will be this year,” Mukkamala.
Which could get much worse with the lack of social distancing and wearing masks – something Mukkamala urges everyone to remain vigilant about to slow down the spread that appears to be accelerating.
“The aftermath of being affected with COVID-19 is not life as usual for a lot of people,” Mukkamala said.
You could be left with scar tissue on your lungs and heart muscle, along with long-term complications.
“That was the point of my post to encourage people to not let down our guard because we are optimistically speaking, maybe halfway through this marathon,” Mukkamala said. “Giving up on this means that more people will die unnecessarily.”
The Saginaw County Health Department has also noticed a spike recently, reporting 116 new cases over the weekend.
“Based on our case investigations, we don’t see any one event or location linking our new cases together. Outbreaks in schools and businesses are minimal. The likely cause is more and more people putting themselves in situations where they can be exposed to the virus, and exposed people putting others at risk by not quarantining for 14 days.,” the health department said.
Bay County has also seen a spike in recent weeks.
McLaren Bay Region has averaged about four to six COVID-19 patients over the last month or two but has averaged 14 to 16 patients in the last week and a half, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
The hospital has also implemented visitor restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.
