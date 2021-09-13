The Delta Variant is causing an uptick of COVID-19 cases in children and the unvaccinated across the country. President Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping new pandemic response plan, mandating employers of more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly tests to slow the spread of the disease.
"The vaccination end of that is probably the easier thing as we've talked, there's plenty of supply out there, whether it's from your local health department, from your local physician's office, pharmacies,” said Steve Hall, with the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Hall said the department is seeing an increase in vaccination and testing on the horizon.
"In terms of testing supplies, that may be a little bit more difficult,” Hall said.
For many local health departments, it's either hold a vaccine clinic or mass testing site, not both, due to staffing and supply shortages. That's where the state can help.
"I think we'll absolutely see an increase. We've already seen an increase before the mandate,” said Jason Wilkinson, director of covid testing for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Wilkinson said a lot of businesses are asking where their employees can be tested.
"We actually have been increasing the number of pop-up testing sites,” Wilkinson said.
Testing across the state has increased to a daily average of 35,000 people, up from 13,000 in July.
"Many of the health departments are, they've switched their focus to offering those vaccination events. And so, in those cases, we say is there a way we can help, we can augment those events by offering testing,” Wilkinson said.
For now, local health departments are waiting on more OSHA guidance, like with at-home tests.
"I guess that's the first question. Would at-home tests be permissible under this rule or whatever OSHA is gonna stipulate,” Wilkinson said.
The mandate will begin taking effect in about two and a half months.
