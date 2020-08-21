A local high school volunteer group continues to help out in the fight against the coronavirus.
Bay City Central junior Maison Kalinowski says that over the last few months, she has sewn over 70 facemasks for people to use as protection against COVID-19.
“It’s been a good time helping people who need them,” said Kalinowski.
Last October, Kalinowski started Bay City Central’s volunteer group called Club Give.
Beginning in March, members of the group began designing and sewing face masks.
They’ve since made over 1,600.
The group has donated every single one to family, friends and places like veterans’ hospitals and the Salvation Army.
“I’m proud of all of us for coming together and taking time out of our lives to go and help other people,” said Kalinowski.
Kalinowski told TV5 that at the start of the pandemic, she was sewing just about everyday. Now, with less of a need, the group is designing and sewing less.
When they do get back at it, it’s still time consuming.
“It takes about an hour and a half or two hours depending on if my sewing machine is acting up or not,” said Kalinowski when asked how long it takes to sew a mask. “I’m not an experienced sewer.”
Kalinowski says Club Give’s next initiative will be helping out Mittens from Masons. The Bay City charity group helps provide winter gear for underprivileged children.
Kalinowski says it’s a partnership they planned on starting earlier this year, but it was derailed due to the pandemic.
