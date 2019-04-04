High school students interested in learning more about the law will get the opportunity to argue a case before the Michigan Supreme Court this summer.
A program being offered through the court’s Learning Center gives up to 22 students from across the state the opportunity to learn more about the legal system and the skills it takes to be a good lawyer.
“Combining succinct, crisp writing with dynamic verbal expression are two essential skills that attorneys need,” said Justice Richard Bernstein, liaison to the Learning Center.
Bernstein said reasoning, writing and oral presentation are skills that “are requisite in any profession, so the program benefits students regardless of the career path they choose.”
Along with looking at an actual case involving a police search, students will work alongside attorneys and other legal professionals at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.
The program is open to students entering the 10th through 12th grades next fall. Registration is limited and the deadline to apply is May 24th.
For more information or to apply, click here.
