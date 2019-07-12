Family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways of MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland Friday in honor of a man who donated his organs.
Keegan Keyes was 29-years-old when he was critically injured in an accident in Gratiot County last week.
Keyes’ father Gary Keyes said being a donor wasn’t something Keegan had ever mentioned, so his family made the decision to donate his organs.
“A lot of people are getting calls today who have been waiting for calls that will save their life,” said Gary, who added “There is blessing in the tragedy.”
Keegan was taken from the Neurotrauma Intensive Care Unit at the Midland hospital by ambulance to Ann Arbor. Gary said all of his organs were viable and are the way Keegan will live on.
This was the first time a walk of honor was held at the Midland hospital. Facilities hold walks of honor as a way to support organ donor families like Keyes.
