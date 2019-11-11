A Mid-Michigan hospital is operating in closed secure mode following a situation last night.
MidMichigan Medical Center-Gratiot confirms it is operating in closed secure mode at this point, which means that while all patient care is proceeding as normal, security is posted at the entrances.
It’s unclear what the “active situation” is, or where it happened.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.