While the flu is on the rise, doctors say another virus is hitting hard in young children.
Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV.
Hernan Gomez of Hurley Medical Center in Flint tells us the hospital has seen a lot of cases of RSV this cold weather season.
"With the very young children especially affected with difficulty breathing that have required hospitalization to the pediatric intensive care unit,” Gomez said. “To the point that the pediatric intensive care unit here has been full or near full capacity nearly every day."
Fortunately, Gomez says no child at Hurley Medical Center has died as a result of RSV. Although Gomez says on average, nationwide there are about 500 deaths caused by RSV each year.
He urges parents of babies and young children to take precautions.
"Always good hand washing,” Gomez said. “If there's a child, a neighbor child or an acquaintance that may have cold symptoms and if it's a baby you should avoid that person. And most importantly in the household, if you're a smoker this is a good time to quit smoking. Because smoking clearly increases the symptoms and illness from RSV virus."
Gomez says if your child is showing signs of RSV, you need to seek medical attention.
"If your child appears to be having difficulty breathing, cough, gasping for air, please bring the child into the emergency department for an evaluation," Gomez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.