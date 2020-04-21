Staff from Memorial Healthcare in Owosso have transformed full-face snorkel masks into reusable personal protective equipment to help with the fight against COVID-19.
The hospital currently has enough PPE, but the snorkel masks will provide protection in the event of low resources, the hospital said in a press release.
A pulmonologist at the hospital, Dr. Gerald Pruitt, came up with the idea.
"Standard snorkel tubes can be replaced with 3D-printed connectors to fit reusable filters. Engineers were able to modify full-face snorkel masks to provide supplemental air via hookups to medical oxygen tanks," the hospital said.
Charlie Thompson, director of plant operations at the hospital, recruited his son, Cade Thompson, to help bring the idea to life. Cade is a senior at Bay City Western High School and had been taking a 3D printing class through the Bay-Arenac ISD.
Cade reached out to one of his teachers who provided the software needed to create the PPE from the snorkel mask.
"The retrofitted High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters used in the masks stop 99.999% of bacterial and viral pathogens, which represents better protection than N-95 masks," the hospital said, adding the masks can be reused after proper cleaning.
