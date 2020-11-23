Local hospitals are reporting an alarming rise in COVID-19 patients.
“Our positivity rate is high. Our benchmark for the state of Michigan is 4 percent and we’re 16, 17 positivity rate. Which is really high,” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt, medical director of the Saginaw County Health Department.
Saginaw County is seeing a high positivity rate in COVID-19 cases and hospitals are feeling the burden.
“Covenant is pretty much close to capacity if not at capacity,” Pruitt said.
Pruitt said Covenant is also dealing with patients waiting in the emergency room for beds and a full ICU.
“St. Mary’s has a little bit more room, but majority of their ICU beds are full,” Pruitt said.
Both hospitals also have quite a number of COVID patients. Pruitt said the high number of COVID patients and full hospitals are a result of patients coming from all over.
“We have a lot of specialists. People helicopter in. Come in by EMS from remote areas to our remote hospitals. And that’s why you may see more COVID-19 patients here compared to other places,” Pruitt said.
But the area is lacking critical help.
“The staff, nurses, NCAs, those people that help run the floors, they’re having a shortage of those people,” Pruitt said.
A shortage because of staff infections combined with the unrelenting rise in hospitalizations.
“Then there’s just not enough people to handle who’s coming into our emergency rooms and getting admitted into the hospital,” Pruitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.