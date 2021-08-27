The Humane Society of Midland are trying to shelter as many house dogs from across the state as possible, but the shelter is filling up fast.
The humane society is taking in dogs from other shelters that no longer have the space for them.
"Shelters across the state and the country are beyond capacity. Everybody's contacting us all at once, begging for help," said Beth Wellman, shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County.
In the past week, the group has accepted dogs from Sanilac, Iona, Tuscola, and Saginaw Counties. They also have received dogs from the Detroit area and Texas.
"Just last month we transferred in 150 dogs from other shelters. And we're small. We only have about 35 dog kennels," Wellman said.
These transfers enable the shelters to avoid euthanizing the animals to free up space for new arrivals.
"Although we're little, some of our volunteers and such have dubbed us 'the little shelter that could,' so no matter what, we're just going to keep trucking along to do as much as we possibly can," Wellman said.
The little shelter that could, is becoming a victim of its own success.
"The need is greater even than we're able to fulfill," Wellman said.
There is a nationwide problem of overcrowded shelters. Wellman said it is partially due to the pandemic.
"Animals were flying out of every shelter. Everybody wanted to adopt. Here, we're not seeing the 'I'm back to work, now I can't keep my pet,' but other, bigger cities are seeing that," Wellman said.
She said residents do not have to take a dog into their home to help.
"Maybe you can donate, maybe you can volunteer, maybe you can just spread the word to your friends, family and beyond. The dogs can't help it, so we have to help them," Wellman said.
