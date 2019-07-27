The Humane Society of Midland County is asking for donations after it took in 27 kittens who left in boxes on someone’s property.
The humane society said the kittens were found in bad health and physical condition.
“This is obviously a very overwhelming situation for our staff and our fosters,” the Humane Society of Midland County wrote in a Facebook post.
The shelter is asking for dry or wet kitten food, cat litter, and monetary donations.
