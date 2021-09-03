The Humane Society of Midland County is taking in dogs affected by hurricane Ida to help another national rescue organization.
“They were looking for transfer partners to take in homeless dogs that were in the shelters prior to the hurricane hitting Louisiana this past week,” said Beth Wellman, shelter director.
Around 30 animals are coming to the shelter from hurricane devastated areas in Louisiana already overrun by animals. When the hurricane hit, they needed to move animals out to help others lost or displaced in the storms.
One of the shelters is completely without power and water.
“We took 25 dogs and about five kittens. We can't do much with cats just because we take so many cats in locally. But it's hard to look at those little faces and just say "no room this time,’" Wellman said.
The Humane Society of Midland County, also known as the little shelter that could, is going above and beyond in answering this urgent call for help. The shelter is urgently asking residents to be an adopter or a foster home for many of these animals.
“Ultimately, all the animals appear to be healthy. Good overall weights and conditions. Some a little scared. But in general, they're all quite friendly and eager to see their new homes,” Wellman said.
