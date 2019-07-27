A local community showed an outpour of support after the Humane Society of Midland County took in 27 kittens who left in boxes on someone’s property.
In a Facebook post, the humane society said more than $5,600 was raised with more residents promising to bring in donations.
The humane society said the kittens were found in bad health and physical condition.
Several of them are only a few weeks old.
"Abandoning an animal, especially in conditions like this, is against the law, it's illegal," said Nikki Rayce, the president and a volunteer at the Humane Society of Midland County.
Rayce said more than half of the kittens had to be taken into foster care because of their young age.
She said that situations like this are why pets need to be spayed and neutered.
"This is a really difficult time of the year for the shelter, any shelter really, because we are so inundated with kittens and this is the best way for us to get animals that are fixed, immunized, and ready to go with their families so that we can stop the cycle," Rayce said.
As of now, the Humane Society of Midland County is looking after 10 of the kittens, all ranging between the ages of eight weeks to four months old.
But Rayce said they plan on getting the others good homes too, once they're healthy enough.
"The little ones had upper respiratory infections, so they got medication and then these guys actually got their immunizations so they can be ready to be adopted," Rayce said.
For anyone interested in adopting one of the kittens, they'll be up for sale on Monday at the Humane Society of Midland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.