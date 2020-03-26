People aren't the only victims of the pandemic.
Animal shelters are feeling the stress as well.
"Just a very sad time for the people and animals of Saginaw," said Elizabeth Quarm from the Human Society of Saginaw County.
There are 93 animals that need a new home and the Humane Society of Saginaw is sheltering all of them.
"We literally had to buy more cages to put them in because we're so overfilled right now," said Quarm.
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, they can't accept any more animals and can't put them up for adoption either.
"It's just unprecedented and pretty scary," said Quarm when asked if they have ever had to shut down before.
To make the situation even harder, the service they use to fix the animals is closed due to COVID-19 as well.
"Our vets also informed us that we can't take animals to them for routine things like vaccines," said Quarm. "It has to be vital."
If there is an emergency, the Humane Society volunteers will try their best to help injured animals.
"We've had four just in this past week where if we didn't take them, they wouldn't be alive today," said Quarm.
They're also still delivering pet food to owners in need, but are low on donations and high on requests for help.
"Many people have lost their jobs, we've also seen an increase in people wanting to surrender their pets to us," said Quarm.
