News of the long-time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s death shocking the nation on Nov. 8. The 80-year-old host lost his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A diagnosis he shared with his fans last year in March.
“This week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging,” Trebek said at that time.
“It’s not sudden, we expected it, but of course it’s sad,” said Flint native and Jeopardy contestant Chuck Forrest.
Forrest was fortune to meet the legendary host after appearing on the show multiple times. And winning a total of more than $250,000.
“I was on first in 1985 and then I came back in the Return of the Champions.”
He remembers it as a great experience that just won’t be the same without Trebek.
“He was really a decent person who really actually enjoys interacting with people.”
Forrest said that although people thought of him as just a game show host at first, he was much more than that.
“He became something that you couldn’t have possibly expected back then, he became this figure that probably everybody in American respects.”
And a figure that everyone will miss.
“To lose somebody like that is really a tragedy.”
