Local law enforcement is experience labor shortages and are struggling to fill open positions. The lack of applicants is leading to a law enforcement void.
One local sheriff said he can only beat the competition for applicants by putting the mission over money.
“We have such a lack of people that are employed right now, we need more employees than we have,” Cpt. Jason Gould with the Genesee County jail said.
The Genesee county sheriff's office is asking applicants to put mission over money and take a job with them, paying less than other law enforcement agencies and departments with bigger budgets and larger paychecks.
The starting wage for a Genesee county sheriff’s deputy is $44,154 annually or $21 an hour, less than other agencies that can pay more.
The sheriff held a hiring fair Monday, taking in any qualified candidates on the spot.
The same-day interviews are a sign of the desperate situation. Candidates only need a high school diploma.
“We’re looking for people that can enter the law enforcement community and have good integrity and good decision making. We want to make sure we're putting the right people out there at the right time,” Gould said.
Eight people left his department in the last three-months. Sheriff Chris Swanson wants to fill 15 positions. Gabriel Vitarelli and Anthony Aneeshaw want two of them.
“Because I've always had a dream of being a police officer. I wanted to be with the Michigan state but that wouldn't work so I came over here to start off small and go up big,” Aneeshaw said.
“I want to serve the community plain and simple. I want to serve the community in the best way possible even if that means serving in a way that isn't exactly popular. I'd like to serve,” Vitarelli said.
