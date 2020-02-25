How would you like to come to a restaurant or brewery and pour your own wine or ice-cold beer?
Well it might sound like a pipe dream, but with a new Michigan bill, it could soon become a reality.
"It's good for consumers, it's good for business," State Representative Rodney Wakeman said.
The hope is to get Michigan restaurants hopping.
The bill brewing on the house floor, backed by Wakeman of Saginaw Township.
"Michigan is one of only five states that doesn't utilize this," he said.
And he ensures it's going to be safe and controlled. So, you don't worry if your pint-sized kid is thirsting for a pint themselves.
Wakeman says beer and wine enthusiasts will pre-pay, showing their license. They'll get a wrist band with a chip in it, which sends a signal to the tap.
"It isn't necessarily bypassing the bartender or servers, this only allows a number of ounces for beer and a certain number of ounces for wine to be distributed," Wakeman said.
But local restaurateur Paul Barrera isn't fully onboard with the idea.
"I'd be concerned that self-serve is not going to provide for the best experience for the person that's doing it," Barrera from Jake’s Old City Grill said.
He says it’s because there's a fine art to pouring beer.
"A bad poured beer will be flat on the top and ultimately flat in the drink,” he said. "If the experience of self-service isn't good, it's going to go back to the ownership of the operation of not having good beer."
That could cost money in the long run.
And it's a ways from reality, so in the meantime your bartender can pour you a cold one
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.