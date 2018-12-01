In his 94 years of life, President George Herbert Walker Bush spent nearly 70 of them serving our country.
It’s those decades of devotion that have continued to inspire and influence others around him.
“He is one of the most dignified ex-presidents,” said Kenneth Horn, a Frankenmuth resident and state senator.
Horn is a longtime admirer of President Bush and says throughout his career has met many politicians and even former presidents but says none truly compared to our 41st.
The first time Sen. Horn met former President Bush was back in the early 80s and he says it’s a moment he’ll never forget.
“I came across the wooden bridge, I got a chance to shake his hand, he was about 6 foot 2, the same height I am, and we got a chance not really to talk but just say hey,” Horn said.
Back then Sen. Horn wasn’t even in politics but instead working at the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth.
“In a sense, I got a chance you know when I talk about him, that kind of authenticity that kind of civility is something that is certainly inspiring to young people and it was to me,” Horn said.
With almost 30 years of politics under his belt, Sen. Horn hopes others in his field will continue to be inspired by President Bush’s legacy but admits there’s one thing he’ll miss most about him.
“I think it’s the civility and the integrity that I’ll miss most,” Horn said.
Ceremonies will be held in the former president’s home state of Texas and Washington D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.