Governor Whitmer made strong statements about education, the roads and jobs Wednesday night. What were the takeaways? Well it depends on who you ask.
“I was very discouraged that the Governor has decided to 100 percent bypass the legislature in virtually everything she said tonight,” Republican Representative Phil Green from Caro said.
Democratic Representative Brian Elder from Bay City said, “It was a strong speech. I like her no nonsense approach.”
Thoughts on governor Whitmer’s State of the State address were split down party lines
Democratic Representative Vanessa Guerra from Saginaw said, “She did a great job. I think she touched on the highlights of the bipartisan work that we've done around around criminal justice reform this year.”
"She was very to the point, to her point but I don't think there was a lot of substance to it," Republican Senator Ken Horn from Frankenmuth said.
The most divisive issue was talking about Michigan roads. Whitmer says she’s through playing games with the Republicans, but they felt she was passing the buck.
“She really tried to make this one sided,” Republican Representative Rodney Wakemans said.
Horn said, "I'm a little disappointed in the Governor that she came lashing out against the legislature at the very beginning."
"Typical 'I'm going to make excuses for why I'm not successful,'" Green said.
Local democrats felt Governor Whitmer was justified.
"She wasn't scolding the other side but she was saying 'Look, I'm looking for a partner and you tried it one way for a year. Let's do it a different way so we can all win together,'" Elder said.
"She's making a bold plan to go it alone but she's got to do what she's got to do," Guerra said.
Governor Whitmer said we will learn more about her plans when she releases the budget, it’s expected early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.