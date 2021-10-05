While the president continues to try to win over the American people on his plan, local lawmakers spoke with TV5 on what they think about the Build Back Better agenda.
"This is a chance for the president to take his case to the American people,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Joe Biden stopped in Howell to garner support for infrastructure legislation currently being debated by lawmakers in Washington D.C. Kildee, who was with the president, said he believes the American people support Biden’s efforts.
"They agree with the infrastructure bill, they agree with the tax cuts for people with families, they agree with our effort to reduce the cost of health care with more support for premiums that people pay, and they agree we need to do something about climate change,” Kildee said.
Meanwhile, Congressman John Moolenaar said he's glad Biden paid a visit to the Great Lakes state, but he said the president's policies would drive up inflation and raise costs for Michigan families.
"When you look at the democrat's wish list of progressive priorities, starting new entitlement that would actually threaten things like our Medicare and our social security because it's not sustainable. To me that goes far beyond infrastructure,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar believes legislation focused just on infrastructure would have a smooth ride through congress to Biden's desk.
"I think we can all agree roads, bridges, airport runways, ports and harbors, i would include broadband within that definition of infrastructure. And if we can focus on that and find just ways to pay for that i think it would be a bipartisan success,” Moolenaar said.
The bills under consideration right now have done nothing but hit potholes along the way. Kildee is hoping a vote on the proposed measures comes in a couple of weeks. But Kildee thinks Biden will have to do everything he can to make that happen.
"If he can activate American voices and tell members of congress to get serious, get through these differences, get this legislation to his desk, I think we'll have a much better chance of getting there,” Kildee said.
