A local lawsuit is aiming to find out whether marking tires is a violation of people’s constitutional rights or a clever method of parking enforcement.
"Government should not be allowed to vandalize or otherwise trespass on your property to give you a ticket," Philip Ellison said.
Ellison, an attorney, said the method the city of Saginaw used to saddle his client with 15 parking tickets is unconstitutional.
“We’re asking a court to issue a court order that enjoins the city of Saginaw from chalking tires going forward,” Ellison said.
Ellison filed a lawsuit in federal court in 2017. A federal judge in bay city ruled in favor of Saginaw in September of that year. Ellison appealed. In 2019 a federal appeals court in Cincinnati found that the use of chalk on tires for parking enforcement might violate the fourth amendment.
The case was sent back to the original judge that initially sided with Saginaw. In June of 2020, that judge ruled in the city of Saginaw’s favor for a second time. Ellison appealed again. A federal appeals court in Cincinnati heard arguments in the case July 29.
“This decision coming from the 6th circuit will definitively decide whether or not we win our case as a whole going forward,” Ellison said.
Ellison is also asking the court to order Saginaw to refund money to anyone who got a parking ticket as a result of Saginaw chalking their tires over three years.
“This is just the means of challenging the government actually defacing or otherwise vandalizing your property as the tool to later on issue you a ticket,” Ellison said.
There is no word on when the court is expected to decide.
